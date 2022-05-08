Joanne Agnew, 69, of Cochranville, PA passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Charles N. Agnew, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage this past November 9th. Born in Ardmore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Rose Cermingano Ercole.
Throughout her life, Joanne displayed an extraordinary regard for others. As a pre-teen she often cared for her stricken grandmother at the expense of her own time and interests. After graduating Temple University, she chose to dedicate her life to the treatment of others, leading physical therapy departments for several hospitals in the Philadelphia area for over forty years all while serving as the go-to resource for the members of her family with special needs.
Just like her father, she enjoyed spending her free time in her tremendous garden and like her mother, she never thought to attend a family function without bringing scrapelles or chocolate chip cookies. She was an avid traveler both in the U.S. and abroad with adventures to London, Barcelona, Tokyo, Rome, Dubai, Singapore, Paris and Bali with her husband, Charles. Her passion for world exploration led her to later study and master both the French and Italian languages which allowed her to routinely impress waiters around the world.
But more than anything else, she absolutely cherished her time with her two grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by her sons: Sean C. Agnew married to Elise Franklin of Los Angeles, CA, and Justin M. Agnew of Philadelphia; her two grandchildren; Declan and Matilda Agnew, her brother, Mario married to Suzanne Ercole of Pottstown, PA, her cousin Gregory, who she was raised with, married to Sue Cermingano as well as the hundreds of others who were touched by her selfless generosity and care.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for which an announcement will be made. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Joanne's memory to either the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (plannedparenthoodaction.org) or St. Jude Children's Hospital (hospitalstjude.org). To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com