Joanne Adel Groome, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Reading to the late Arthur B. and Edna (Felber) Ruffner and was the wife of Robert S. Groome with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
She was a member of Akron Grace E.C. Church.
A graduate of Shillington High School, Joanne worked as a secretary for Ephrata School District prior to her retirement in 1995. She was also an underwriter for Met Life Insurance Co.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by 3 children, Kathy Jo, wife of Don DeBord, Dale Groome, husband of Vicki of Red Lion, and Randy Groome, husband of Monica of Ephrata; 5 grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Christopher Shalter, Kelsey, wife of Josh Byrley, David Groome, Jenna Groome-Rex, wife of Kristin, and Heather Groome; 3 great-grandchildren, Audrey Jo Shalter, Everett Groome-Waltman and Cooper Groome-Rex; and her brother Jerry Ruffner.
She was preceded in death by twin sons Kenneth and Keith, sister Shirley Montrose and brother Bob Ruffner.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Grace EC Church, N. 7th St. & Fulton St., Akron. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Rob Valentine officiating.
Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.