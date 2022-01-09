Joanne A. Troutman, 86, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Chicago to the late Charles S. and Johanna M. (Bonde) Allen and was the wife of Donald E. Troutman with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
She was a member of Berean Bible Church.
Joanne was an administrative assistant for Conestoga Wood Specialties until 2018. She enjoyed watching old movies, traveling to new places and visiting her children, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by two sons, Richard, husband of Mary Hadley of Georgia, Michael, husband of Lek Carver of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren, Christopher, JP, and Morgan, and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 10:30 AM at the Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kelly Sensenig officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »