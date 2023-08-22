Joanne A. Meyer, 88, of Landis Homes, formerly of Willow Street, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Spong) Diffenbaugh. Joanne was the loving wife of the late George D. "Don" Meyer, who died in 2012.
Of the Lutheran Faith, Joanne was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville.
Joanne and her husband, Don, were the sole owners of Keystone TV & Appliances for 45 years. She enjoyed family vacations to Florida and boating on the bay. She also loved her Cocker Spaniels.
Joanne is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, whom she adored. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley A. Consalvo.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 3PM until 4PM, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Funeral Services will follow at 4PM. Interment will take place at 10AM, Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Woodward Hill Cemetery, 501 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com