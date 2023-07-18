Joanne A. McVaugh, 87, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Denver to the late William B. and Ellen (Seiberling) Lutz and was the wife of the late Nelson C. McVaugh, Sr.
Joanne was a member of St. John's UCC, Denver. She loved dancing, ceramics, and bell choir at church. She taught Sunday school and helped with Meals on Wheels.
During her working years, Joanne worked as a factory worker for Woolworth.
Joanne is survived by two sons, Scott A., husband of Shannon McVaugh, Nelson C. McVaugh, Jr; a granddaughter, Brittany Earhart; 2 great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Lutz and a sister, Florence Windish.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by a memorial service at 2 PM with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
