Joanna N. Huacani, 76, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Anna Mary Weaver Neff. She was the wife of Nicolas P. Huacani for 52 years on March 29.
Joanna attended Hempfield Church of the Brethren where she was active with the ladies quilting group, Wednesday morning women's prayer group, and the cemetery committee. She was a 1966 graduate of Elizabethtown College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She served in Brethren Volunteer Service in Bolivia where she met and married her husband. From early childhood, she worked for her family's business, S. Clyde Weaver, until she and her husband opened their own market stand, named Country Twist, at Lancaster County Farmers Market in Wayne, making soft pretzels and other treats. Joanna enjoyed gardening, cooking, and keeping her family her top priority.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Amy Jo Huacani of Durham, NC, Maria Rose, wife of Hugh Hamilton, of Dover, DE, Matthew Neff Haucani, husband of Vanessa Cross Huacani, of Manheim, and Marcella Beth, wife of Matthew McManus, of Glenside, PA; ten grandchildren; and five siblings, Rachel W.N. Brown of Verona, VA, Samuel W., husband of Nancy Neff, of Lancaster, Daniel W., husband of Carol Neff, of Manheim, Debrah W., wife of Werner Mosimann, of Lititz, and Martha W., wife of David Brubaker, of Dayton, VA.
A memorial service will be held on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests immediately following the service. Masks are required. Private interment will be in East Petersburg Brethren Cemetery. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Hope International, 227 Granite Run Drive, Suite 250, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »