Joanna Joy Esbenshade Stahl, age 32, of Goldsboro, PA, went into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was the wife of Jason Stahl. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of Dean and Linda Colyer Esbenshade of Paradise.
Joanna lived an active life. She played softball since the age of six, was involved with Soap Box Derby competitions qualifying for finals in Akron, OH, did ballet and dance classes, going to Disney to dance with her troup.
She graduated from Pequea Valley High School, class of 2008, as the class president and played tennis, basketball and softball as catcher, earning Athlete of the Year. She went on to graduate from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 2011. She was a nurse at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA for 7 years. Joanna loved scuba diving, go-carts, and rode a unicycle. She had also worked at Coca Cola and Tommy Hilfiger.
In November of 2019, she was diagnosed with cancer. At her first treatment, she was told she was pregnant. Joanna underwent treatments cautiously, making sure to put her baby first in all decisions. Her son, Atlas Rio was born July 2020. Cancer was not the story of Joanna's life. She was artistic, stylish, a friend to many and she kept close relationships with her friends. She loved to travel and go to the beach. She loved life and is now healed and living it healthy and well with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband, son, and parents, she is survived by 2 brothers: Adam, husband of Audrey Fiske Esbenshade and their children Evangelina, Annelise, and Eriella of Duncannon, PA, Jesse husband of Krystan Delp Esbenshade and their children Maddox and Reese of Mountville, parents-in-law Glenn "Sonny" and Luan Stahl of Newberrytown, PA, and sister-in-law Nicole Stahl companion of Gordon Hicks of Elizabethtown and their daughter Tinsley.
The family would like to thank Homeland at Home Hospice Care of York County for Joanna's care. Many thanks also to friends and relatives who helped care for Joanna these past 3 weeks.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Randy Fiske will be officiating
Contributions can be made in Joanna's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com
