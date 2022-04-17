Joann Winifred Frey, 73 of Denver, PA passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Catherine (Hawk) Mattis. She was married to her beloved husband Jay for over 51 years.
Joann graduated from Garden Spot High School. She worked as a housekeeper for Mennonite Home and also as a typist for Science Press. Joann loved to play computer games and watch TV, but also enjoyed birdwatching and wildlife. She cherished her 17 y/o poodle Eskimo who will miss her greatly.
Love makes the world go around. Now the world rotates slower. Take condolence in knowing Joann is not in pain, and is at peace. Part of the universe got to experience Joann for a little while. All of the lives she touched are better from the experience.
In addition to Jay, Joann is survived by 2 sons, Todd and Jason Frey, her sister Sally Zoller, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Catherine Ruth.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Joann's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.