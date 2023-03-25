JoAnn Stoltzfus, 85, of Gap, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Stoltzfus who died in 2019. They shared 66 years of marriage together. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest R. Sharitz and Edith Plank LaMar.
JoAnn was an area resident all her life. She was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers and spending time at the mountain cabin with her family.
She is survived by one daughter Cynthia A. Leaman and husband Frank of Lancaster, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one brother Ernest (Ted) Sharitz and wife Sara (Honey) of Shamokin Dam, PA. She was preceded in death by two sons: R. Ernest (Ernie) Stoltzfus and Vincent R. (Vince) Stoltzfus, one sister Eva Hyde, stepmother Edna Woomert Conover Sharitz and stepsister Shirley Conover Wilde.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community Skilled Nursing Unit for their compassionate care for JoAnn over the past week.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, PA followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
