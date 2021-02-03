JoAnn Steffy, 75, of Denver, PA and formerly of Lancaster and East Petersburg, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, PA, JoAnn was a 1965 graduate of Hempfield High School and worked for 40 years at Baby's DyDee Service in Lancaster.
JoAnn loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by a step-brother, Jeffrey Westerhoff, husband of Donna; step-sister-in-law, Cathy Westerhoff; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy T. (Musser) Steffy; her father, Richard S. Steffy and step-mother, Gloria (Stubbs) Westerhoff Steffy; and two step-brothers: Jerry and Joel Westerhoff.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
