JoAnn Peppler

JoAnn (Seigman) Peppler, 89, passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Brethren Village, Lititz. She was the wife of the late Wilbur E. Peppler.
Mrs. Peppler was born on May 29, 1930 in Glen Rock, PA and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Wineholt) Seigman.
JoAnn was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church, Lancaster, where she enjoyed serving meals to those in need from the community. She was an avid card player and was a member of several different card clubs. Most of all, JoAnn loved spending time with her family and helping out with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael S. Peppler and his wife Virginia of Lancaster, and Scott S. Peppler and his wife Sandy of Lititz, and her beloved grandchildren, Chris, Brian, Angie, Jenna, and Laura, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the staff at Brethren Village Brookplace North for the compassion and care they provided for JoAnn over the last several years.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Geiple Funeral home, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA with Pastor Rev. Dana Schlegel officiating. Burial will follow the service. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in JoAnn's memory to the First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, and to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
