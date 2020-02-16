Joann Parry, 81, of Lititz, PA passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Tharptown, PA, she was the daughter of the late James R. Greenwood and Martha A. Renn Greenwood.
Joann was a press operator for J.L. Clark Company and later worked for Kepple's Candy, and Certified Diaper Co. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Joann enjoyed reading, game shows, and spending time at the family's hunting cabin.
She is survived by her three children, William T. Parry, Jr., Douglas S. Parry, and Brenda L. Goodling wife of George Goodling; her six grandchildren: Ashley, Benjamin, Joshua, Brandi, Nick, and Erin; her four great-grandchildren: Shaun, Nolan, Jayden, and Jenasis; six sisters and two brothers, of whom six are surviving.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Parry, Sr., her son Randy L. Parry, and her grandson Jeremy Goodling.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
