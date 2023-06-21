Joann M. (Smidga) Schaller, 48, of Mountville, PA passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ansonia, CT she was the daughter of the late Nancy (Stanley) and Ronald Smidga, Sr. She was the beloved wife to David Schaller with whom she shared 19 years of marriage.
Joann was employed at Y & S Candy in Lancaster. She enjoyed trips to Wellsboro, Myrtle Beach and Benezette, PA. She was quite fond of riding motorcycles with Dave. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Dave, Joann is survived by her children: Daniel Schaller (Marie) of New Holland, Megan Schaller of New Providence; grandchildren: Spencer, Ryder, Sophia, Greyson and Evelyn; her siblings: Ron, Jr. of Washington and Bob of Mohnton and sister Cathy Smidga of Willow Street as well as 22 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7PM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home and Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 5PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org or a local blood bank in your area, www.redcrossblood.org
