Joann M. Rutt, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home.
She was born in Goshen, Indiana to the late Amos K. and Lydia (Martin) Martin and was the wife of Elam B. Rutt with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Joann was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Joann is survived by seven children, Kenneth L., husband of Marilyn H. (Wenger) Rutt of Lititz, Norma J., wife of Arnold H. Hahn of Middleburg, Marlin R., husband of Jeanette H. (Burkholder) Rutt of Lititz, Stanley D., husband of Ilene B. (Weaver) Rutt of Ephrata, Michael L. Rutt of Ephrata, Beth L., wife of Linford Musser of Myerstown, Diane R., wife of Linford Wenger of Leola; a son-in-law, Aaron R. Zimmerman of Lititz; 36 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Alvin M., husband of A. Naomi (Brubacher) Martin of Decker, MI, Elsie M., wife of Robert E. Martin of Snover, MI, Mary M., wife of Elvin L. Shaum of Leetonia, OH, Lydia M. (Martin) Zimmerman of Middlebury, IN, Gregg M., husband of Irene (Rhodes) Martin of Columbiana, OH; a brother-in-law, Carl B. Martin of Goshen, IN and a sister-in-law, Nila E. (Martin) Martin of Nappanee, IN
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia M. (Rutt) Zimmerman and four siblings, Lloyd M. Martin, Amanda M. Martin, Amos Martin, Jr., Gloria M. Martin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:45 AM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, with further services at 9:30 AM from Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 E. Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
