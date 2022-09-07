Today we must send an angel on her way home...
JoAnn L. (Longenecker) Clugston passed peacefully at home in West Cocalico Township on Monday, September 5, 2022.
She was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, the daughter of the late Edwin and Grace (Frysinger) Longenecker. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a very strong and caring woman.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray E. Clugston, daughter, Denise L., wife of Kevin Mull; granddaughter, Nichole, wife of Jon Miller, grandson, Ethan Mull, husband of Renee; 5 great-grandchildren, and sister, Joyce Hertzog.
She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Edwin, Robert and Ralph.
JoAnn enjoyed sewing, growing flowers, and watching wildlife. She also enjoyed raising goats in her earlier years. Her biggest joys came from watching new babies every year in her backyard.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
