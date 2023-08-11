Joann Kneizys (ne DiPietro), age 86, of Lancaster, the beloved wife of 62 years of Vincent Kneizys, passed away on August 8, 2023, at Landis Homes in Lititz.
Born May 2, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Emma Joss (ne Pirato) and Ruggiero "Jeff" DiPietro. She traveled extensively in her younger years, graduating from Lower Camden County Regional High School, Lindenwold, NJ in 1955. She worked at the Campbell Soup Company and met her husband Vincent at the USO, where she volunteered. She and Vincent lived in Lancaster or Clarks Summit, PA for most of their adult lives, she worked part-time at auctions, libraries and as a bookkeeper to keep active and help the kids through college. Joann liked to collect various antique knick-knacks, enjoyed reading and playing bridge. She was the number one fan of Frank Sinatra.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Kneizys (Marie) of Newtown Square, PA, Steven Kneizys and (Megan San Juan) of Palm Coast, FL, and Paula Trainer (Curtis) of Pickens, SC. She is also survived by her sisters Regina Smith, Linda Joss-Dyke and Margaret Johnson-Dislevy, as well as grandchildren, Kathleen Kneizys, Claire Kneizys, Corinne Kneizys, Rachel Trainer, Michelle Gajdalo, Rebecca Seidenberg and Craig Trainer and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will take place on Tuesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
