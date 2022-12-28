JoAnn H. Zimmerman, 86, formerly of Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Friday, December 23, 2022, at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was the loving wife of Earl B. Zimmerman, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage this past July. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Miller M. and Almeda (Ruhl) Hess. Before retiring, JoAnn was a manager for the Christian Light Book Store. She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, class of 1953. JoAnn was an active member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church where she was involved as minister of worship, chairman of the sewing circle, sang with the worship team, and the Christian Women's Connection. Her hobbies included traveling, reading, and quilting.
Surviving in addition to husband Earl, are two sons, Jeffrey H. Zimmerman, Mount Joy, Gregory H. husband of Kathryn (Reitz) Zimmerman, Bloomsburg; three grandsons, Andrew R. (Kaitlyn), Joseph R. and David R. Zimmerman; and four sisters, Arlene Trimmer, Temple, PA, Anna Mary Glazewski, Rapid City, SD, Janet Nerling, Silver City, NM, and Carole Farrow, Deming, NM.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Viewing and Interment will be private.
Contributions in JoAnn's memory may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
