JoAnn Elizabeth Carroll, 89, of Quarryville and formerly of Dade City, Florida, entered into rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Pleasantville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde R. and Betty (Birtcel) Apthorpe. She was married to the late Colyn L. Carroll who died on the same day, September 10, 2002.
JoAnn had worked as a waitress at the former Howard Johnson Hotel in Lancaster. She was a member of Trinity Church in Dade City, Florida and also Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing cards and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She is survived by two children, Roy Carroll of Florida and Rhonda Holloway, companion of Larry Davis of Quarryville. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Norean Weaver.
A private service will be held at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. Interment will take place in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
