JoAnn (Clime) Girvin

JoAnn C. Girvin, 78, of Lancaster, died on March 18, 2020 at home. She was born on February 4, 1942 in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Dr. Gilbert N. Clime and Emily (Fralich) Clime of Lancaster. JoAnn graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1960 and attended Hood College in Maryland.
She retired from Hunter Keystone Peterbilt Dealership after long employment. Previously she worked for Buch's Music Store, Black Angus Steak House, Willow Valley Restaurant, Central Penn Nursing Care, Lancaster Truck Bodies, and as an office manager for an eye doctor in Lancaster.
JoAnn loved watching sports especially basketball and football. In 1954, she accompanied her grandmother on a Queen Elizabeth ocean liner voyage and traveled by train throughout Europe. Later in life she continued her European travels to parts of Germany, Austria, France, and the Czech Republic. She enjoyed staying seasonally at Myrtle Beach, SC, in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and accompanying her brother and his wife on camping trips to places like Utah, Washington state, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. She successfully completed visits on her "bucket list" like the Indianapolis 500 Race, the US Open Tennis Tournament, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade, the Passion Play in Oberammergau, and a performance of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
She is deceased by husbands Robert Risser and Merle Girvin. JoAnn is survived by brother Richard Clime and sister-in-law Sonia Clime of Granby, CO; niece Emily P. Garrison, her husband Christopher Garrison, and great-nephews Thaddeus Berry and Slate Garrison of Paducah, KY; nephew Ethan P. Clime of Prague, Czech Republic; step son Donald Risser and his wife Jan Risser of Reamstown, PA, and their sons Lee (wife Kelly) and Jason (wife Adriana) both of Denver.
