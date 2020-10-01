Joann C. Supulski, 81, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Kautz) Stewart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Malcom J. Supulski. In addition to her husband, she is lovingly remembered by her children: Michelle C. wife of David Folkman, and Seven M. Supulski and his wife, Lori; and five grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Plant a tree in memory of Joann Supulski
A living tribute »
A living tribute »