Joane L. Ott, 78, of Marietta passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on June 30th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Joseph and Susan Roberts and was a lifelong resident of this area. Joane attended and graduated from Donegal High School and worked for Doc Hinkle Egg Dye before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed baking, collecting antiques, and was a regular at Hinkle's Restaurant. Joane was a faithful and devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Marietta. She adored spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephews Jess, Dylan, and Jordan.
Joane leaves behind her sons, Joseph, husband of Christine Ott of Marietta, Michael, husband of Miriam Ott of Willow Street; two sisters, Jane, wife of Donald Mimnall of Washington Boro, Mildred, wife of the late James Millar of Columbia; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George "Duck" Jefferson Ott, Jr. in 2017.
A celebration of Joane's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church, 239 E. Market St., Marietta, PA 17547. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville