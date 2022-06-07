Joan Z. Shaub, 85, a resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away at the home on Sunday, June 5, surrounded by her family, following a 5-month battle with melanoma. She was married 65 years to Harry L. Shaub. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late D. Elvin and Clara Musselman Zimmerman.
Joan graduated from Upper Leacock High School in 1954 and Rider University in 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper, office manager and payroll specialist for over 35 years at various auto dealerships and Ephrata Area School District. She also worked as a clerk at Garden Spot Auto Auction during her career and later in her retirement.
She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata, and held numerous positions in the church. Joan was a member of the Akron Women's Club and had been a Girl Scout leader for many years. She enjoyed walking, yoga, reading, and was an avid bridge and pinochle player.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Larry S. husband of Cynthia (Paul) Shaub of Mohnton; two daughters, Linda S. wife of Stephen Lantaff of Orefield, and Lori L. Royer of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Chad Royer, Katie Lantaff, Korey Lantaff, Aaron Shaub, and Caleb Shaub. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Randy Royer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA with the Rev. Katie Jackson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Bethany United Church of Christ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bethany-United-Church-of-Christ-187949904705676. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Holland, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Bethany UCC. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA