Joan Z. Marrow passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Providence Place, Lancaster, PA at the age of 92.
She was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Dorothy (Caulkins) Zwalley. Joan was the wife of George Brayton Marrow for 64 years.
Joan loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never turned down an opportunity to babysit, thank you mom!
She will be missed by her children Susan, wife of Mark Swartz, Robert, husband of Janie, Bruce, husband of Holly, and Donna, wife of the late Michael Snyder. Grandchildren; Amanda, wife of Jamie McComsey, Joseph Swartz, fiancé of Leanne, and Nicholas Swartz, husband of Julia, Rebbecca Snyder, Alexander Snyder, husband of Rayna, and Elise and Chloe Marrow. Great-grandchildren; Libby and Nina McComsey and Brady and Layla Swartz, and her siste,r Margaret Darrenkamp. She is preceded in death by her husband and sister, Marilyn Porter.
Joan was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1946 and worked as a tour guide at the Amos Herr House.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Joan's family is extremely grateful to all the staff at Providence Place (Country Meadows). SnyderFuneralHome.com
