Joan Y. Reider, 79, of Narvon, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Reider, in 1988.
Born in Beartown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Kathryn (Ertz) Keifer.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising animals, attending yard sales and going to the Green Dragon.
Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl A. Reider, Narvon, three grandsons: Rick, Robert, and Michael Reider, three great-grandchildren: Nathan, Jaxyn, Bradley, and three siblings: Shirley Zoll, Dawn wife of Ralph Barshinger, and Lynn husband of Shirley Keifer.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Reider, Sr., and two brothers, Warren and Dale Keifer.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Center Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to defray funeral expenses may be sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.