Joan Thomas Bradley, 87, of Brunnerville, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, after soldiering through an illness of 10 years. She was born in Orange, NJ, to the late John and Anne (Bosman) Greise. Joan shared 65 years of marriage with her husband William E. Bradley, Sr.
She served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and then she worked as a Dental Hygienist assistant in New Jersey. Joan was a loving housewife and mother. She enjoyed making dried flower arrangements and going to the New Jersey beaches. Joan loved all animals, especially her pet cats and parrots.
In addition to her husband William, Joan is survived by three children, Susan Bradley of Lititz, James C., Bradley, husband of Karen of Lititz, and William E. Bradley, Jr, husband of the late Linda (Hershey) of Willow Street; five grandchildren, Shane Bradley, William E. Bradley III, Benjamin Bradley, Robert Bradley and Justin Bradley; and four great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Greise.
Graveside services with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »