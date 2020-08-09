Joan Testa, beloved wife of Pastor Frank Testa, Alpha and Omega Ministries, Christiana, went home to her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ August 8, 2020 at 83 years of age. She was the daughter of Patrick and Catherine Cahill McIntyre, and leaves behind siblings Patrick, William and Brian, nieces and nephews and many spiritual sons and daughters.
Joan was born in Poughkeepsie, New York. She entered the convent and became an elementary school teacher for 18 years. On February 9, 1980, Joan married Frank Testa and began a 40 - year testimony of faithful love and a life of service to the Lord.
Joan and Frank continued their work as a team in New Jersey, ministering to the poor and spreading the Gospel everywhere they went. They established a Teen Challenge residential program for drug addicts and alcoholics in Newark, New Jersey. Their work was brought to that area at the invitation of Christian leaders in Lancaster County when they then moved their program to Christiana, PA in 1989. Over the course of 10 years, they ministered to, and saw the deliverance of many men who were brought to the lifesaving power of Jesus Christ.
Joan was a woman of deep compassion for others, especially the poor, and Christians persecuted around the world. After their many years of pastoral work and rehab ministry, they took leadership in developing Harbingers Bible and Missionary Training Institute in the bush country of Kenya, training men and women in evangelism to the unreached people groups in East Africa.
For the past 20 years, Joan and her husband travel through 44 states in America with their “Repent America” truck bearing a 10 foot cross and lettering calling for America to turn back to God. They have been seen praying and witnessing through the Lancaster area for many years, calling people to repentance.
Joan and Frank, inseparable in all they did, have especially focused on persecuted Christians around the world in association with International Christian Concern, a ministry aiding persecuted Christians in some 65 countries. Joan was a selfless and generous woman of God who knew the Bible and loved to share the Word. All who knew Joan will miss her deeply. Her love for the Lord and love for people reflected in all her relationships and ministry. Dear Joan, we will never forget you and the impact you made on many lives!
A celebration of her life will be held at Alpha & Omega Ministries, 191 Upper Valley Rd., Christiana on Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alpha and Omega Ministries and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Maple Grove Mennonite Cemetery, Atglen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Harbingers Ministries, P.O. Box 113, Paradise, PA 17562 or International Christian Concern, P.O. Box 8056, Silver Spring, MD 20907-8056. shiveryfuneralhome.com