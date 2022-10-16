Joan Stromenger Wicke, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022, at The Glen at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA. Mrs. Wicke, formerly of Bethesda, MD and New Bern, NC, was a beloved wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. Mrs. Wicke was born in Orange, NJ and spent her childhood in Summit, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Richard Turner Stromenger and Helen Naomi Wethey Stromenger, and was predeceased by her husband Ralph Stephens Wicke, who passed away in January 2019.
Mrs. Wicke graduated with a Registered Nursing degree from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Mrs. Wicke's first marriage to Loye W. Miller, Jr. ended in divorce.
Prior to her retirement, she was a Surgery Operating Room Nurse in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Wicke also owned and operated a store called The Craft Patch in Bethesda. Following both of their retirements, Mr. and Mrs. Wicke moved from Bethesda to New Bern where they built their dream home and were active in the local community. They loved the water and had a sailboat named "Partners." Many good times were spent sailing in the Chesapeake Bay area in coastal Maryland, in and around New Bern, and up and down the Intracoastal Waterway. Mr. and Mrs. Wicke also enjoyed cruises and traveled all over the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren. Mrs. Wicke especially loved cats and their household was never without one or two. Mr. and Mrs. Wicke were longtime members of Stephen Ministries through Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern and continued to serve with Stephen Ministries when they moved to Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, PA.
While living at Willow Valley, Mrs. Wicke studied to become a National Flower Show Judge. She attended and judged many competitions while also earning numerous awards for her own flower designs. She became known at Willow Valley for her stunning flower arrangements. She and Mr. Wicke were also volunteers at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA.
Mrs. Wicke is survived by her brother Phillip T. Stromenger (Peggy) of West Palm Beach, FL; children Lissa Wethey Miller Thompson (Larry) of Lake Oswego, OR and Loye W. Miller III (Elizabeth) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; granddaughter Kate Allison Thompson of Portland, OR; nieces Kimberly Stromenger Turner (Camilla) and their twins of Nesoddtangen, Norway; Gretchen Miller (Dave Coie) of Austin, TX; Pamela Miller of Dallas, TX; Laurel Miller (Tom Catmull) of Missoula, MT and nephew Bryan Miller of Leawood, KS.
Mr. and Mrs. Wicke were members of Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter, PA. Arrangements were by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Lancaster. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 400 New Street in New Bern, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Wicke's family requests donations be made to Stephen Ministries, 2045 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63114.
