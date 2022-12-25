Joan Sperry, 88, of Lancaster and Sanibel, FL passed away peacefully after brief illness on December 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving children.
Born October 3, 1934, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Montgomery and Amy Perry. Joan attended J.P. McCaskey High School and Penn State University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education. In 1956 she married James K. Sperry and was his devoted wife for over 54 years until his passing in 2011. Jim was past president of Fulton Bank.
While raising her family Joan moved from Sumter, SC, to Langhorne, PA then Cherry Hill, NJ, and finally to Lancaster. Joan worked as a teacher, a substitute teacher and later part time at the Doneckers Clothing Store in Ephrata. In retirement Joan and husband Jim enjoyed living in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Sanibel Island, FL. In Sanibel, Joan volunteered with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (C.R.O.W.) and the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (S.C.C.F.). She enjoyed Yoga, aerobic exercise, playing cards and attending shows and movies with friends.
Those who knew Joan remember her quick wit and dry sense of humor. She enjoyed art and clothes shopping and had a keen sense of style and fashion. She loved her two dogs -- her constant companions Harry and Georgie.
Joan's love will live on in her children, James Sperry, husband of Catherine, Robert Sperry, husband of Eileen, and Jennifer Esbenshade, wife of Robert, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, James Sperry III, Lynn Marie Sperry, Robert Sperry, Jr., and Johanna Young; great-grandchildren, Cael, McKenna, Logan, and Hudson, and her beloved dogs, Georgie, and Harry. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, older brother, James Perry and dogs Tootsies, Barney, Nick, Levy, Zoey, Emma and Ozzie.
The family is receiving guests for a casual visitation on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St. Lancaster, PA 17602. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to C.R.O.W, crowclinic.org, S.C.C.F., sccf.org, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org, or the Lancaster SPCA, pspca.org.
