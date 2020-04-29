Joan Siderio Diller, 80, of Lititz died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anne (Warobe) Siderio. She was the loving wife of Robert C. Diller, Sr. for over 60 years.
Joan was a homemaker dedicated to raising her children and focusing on her family. Joan enjoyed being with her family and friends playing cards and going out to eat. Her homemade pizza will be missed by the entire family.
Joan is survived by her sons Robert C. Diller, Jr. husband of Wendy (Krushinski) and Philip D. Diller husband of Kelly (McSparran) of Lititz, as well as her siblings Barbara Garry wife of John Garry and Walter Siderio husband of Gail (Sanderson) of Lancaster. She was the proud grandmother of Alysa J. Diller and Bryce R. Diller of Lancaster. She fondly enjoyed the company of her grand-puppies Buzz and Mya.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
