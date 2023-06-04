Joan (Seldomridge) Hibshman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Keystone Villa. She was born in Blue Ball to the late Lloyd and Ella May (Coldren) Seldomridge and was the wife of the late Titus S. Hibshman who passed away in 1993.
During her working years, Joan worked as an Assistant Librarian at Blue Ball Elementary School.
Joan is survived by her five children, Robert, husband of Elaine Hibshman, Bonnie Bradley, Barry, husband of Nancy Hibshman, Brian, husband of Deb Hibshman, Bradley, husband of Deb Hibshman; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam and a son-in-law, Jim Bradley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron. Internment will take place at Middle Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
Browse »