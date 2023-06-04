Joan (Seldomridge) Hibshman

Joan (Seldomridge) Hibshman

Joan (Seldomridge) Hibshman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Keystone Villa. She was born in Blue Ball to the late Lloyd and Ella May (Coldren) Seldomridge and was the wife of the late Titus S. Hibshman who passed away in 1993.

During her working years, Joan worked as an Assistant Librarian at Blue Ball Elementary School.

Joan is survived by her five children, Robert, husband of Elaine Hibshman, Bonnie Bradley, Barry, husband of Nancy Hibshman, Brian, husband of Deb Hibshman, Bradley, husband of Deb Hibshman; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam and a son-in-law, Jim Bradley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron. Internment will take place at Middle Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com

Send flowers to the family of Joan Hibshman
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Jun 9
Service
Friday, June 9, 2023
2:00PM
Stradling Funeral Home
30 North Ninth Street
Akron, PA 17501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Newsletter