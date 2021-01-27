Joan S. Howry, 78, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Legend of Lancaster. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Stella (Vilgot) Urban. A graduate of Wilson High School, she was married to her husband, Robert P. Howry, Jr. for 56 years.
It was an early passion for sports cars that led to Joan and Robert meeting each other and spending the rest of her life with him. After they married, she was the bookkeeper for the family business, the Howry Butcher Shop at Central Market. She raised two children and worked a variety of jobs.
Joan was a member of the Willow Street Women's Club, Porsche Club, and enjoyed horses with her daughter, showed dogs (with one making it to Westminster). She was continually active in running, biking, and kayaking which their second home on the Chesapeake Bay allowed for. She traveled to many destinations including Maine, California, Hawaii, Florida to visit her daughter, and a trip to Germany. She attended Reading Jazz Fest frequently to enjoy some of her favorite music.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Joan is survived by her two children, Robert P. Howry, III of Lancaster and Heather Hermany (and her husband Brian) of Palm Beach County, FL.
Friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Longeneckers Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, 604 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, address 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
