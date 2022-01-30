Joan Ruth Whitman née Gehman of Manheim, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 9th at the age of 93 in her new residence of Las Vegas, NV. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years Carl J. Whitman, parents Ruth Gehman née Smith and Clarence Gehman, brother Howard Gehman, and sister Lorraine Tout.
She is survived by daughters, Gail married to Robert Poll, Sandie married to Anil Malik, and Diane married to Rembrandt Jackson III as well as her sister Shirley Holmes. Joan's grandchildren Abby, Emily, Annie, Iris, Kamron, Neil and great-grandchildren Kaleb and Hayes thought the world of her.
Joan was born in Hopeland, PA. She graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1946. Joan worked in the accounting department at Burnham Corp. in Lancaster, PA for over 25 years. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Manheim.
Joan enjoyed all sorts of handicrafts including knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and sewing. She loved a good game of cards, and she was known for her skilled baking, especially her sand tarts and apple dumplings.
Joan will be interred alongside her husband Carl at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery later this year.
