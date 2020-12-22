Joan Roschel, 78, a lifelong Lancaster resident, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born December 31, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Julia (Quino) Bowers.
Joan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lancaster, where she also worked as the Housekeeper in the Rectory for several years. She had previously been employed by Kerr Manufacturing Co.
Joan is survived by her son, Stephen Roschel; five grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bowers, and her sisters, Nancy Fisher, Julia Mowrer and her twin, Jean Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Eugene "Mike" Bowers; sisters, Marianne McClure and Betty Bleacher, and a brother, Ralph Bowers, Jr.
The family is planning services for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society (CentralPACremation.com).
