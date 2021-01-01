Joan Reaney Chapple, 94 of Homestead Village in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Christmas day.
Joan graduated from Harrisburg School of Nursing and from Columbia University Teachers College in New York. She was an Operating Room Supervisor at Mt. Sinai Hospital, NY and later Administrative Assistant, Nursing Service at New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center.
She had a lifelong interest in fine cooking. While on vacation in Paris, she attended Le Cordon Bleu. She ran a cooking school in Ridgefield, CT where she emphasized technique rather than recipes. She also volunteered at the First Presbyterian Church soup kitchen in Charlottesville, VA for more than 15 years.
Her other interests included gardening, nature conservation, reading and travel. She had a deep love of animals, especially dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and granddaughters, Megan and Madison. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 plus years, Albert, her son, Stuart and her brother, James Reaney.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA where a service to celebrate her life will be determined once we can safely gather and put our arms around each other. She has donated her body through Gifts of Humanity for medical research. Joan was an amazing person and will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Joan's love of cooking and feeding people, to World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org
Our gift this Christmas was the reuniting of Joan and Albert who are surely hand in hand, watching over those they loved. 717-394-4097
