Joan R. Andrews, age 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Andrews who died in 2009 for over 57 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul M., Sr. and Dora Bradley Gochenauer.
Joan worked for the former Schick Electric for 25 years and then Nissen Foods in Lancaster for 10 years. She loved flowers and housekeeping and was excellent at taking care of both.
She is survived by her 2 daughters: Pamela J. wife of John P. Hougendobler of Manheim, Deniese L. wife of John B. Myers of Willow Street, and a sister Joyce M. wife of Wilbert M. Coldren of York. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Paul M. Gochenauer, Jr., Alice Jeanette Keller, and Juanita Gochenauer.
Due to current public health concerns, services will be private with internment in the Paradise Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joan's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. shiveryfuneralhome.com
