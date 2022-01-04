Joan Patricia Ruch Erb

Born on March 25, 1935 and entered into rest on Jan. 2, 2022, Joan (aka Pat) was the daughter of the late Abram and Ella (Girvin) Ruch of Lancaster. She was graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1952 and from Millersville University in 1956, with a degree in education. She taught third grade classes in the Lancaster School District for a time, then married Warren Erb of Conestoga in March, 1959. The couple moved to Otis AFB, Massachusetts, where her husband was stationed and their daughter was born. In 1962, they moved back to Lancaster, where they have remained until the present.
Joan was justifiably proud of her outstanding job of managing finances, child rearing and housekeeping during the many years that her husband was frequently absent traveling for his employer. She was a creative and talented needle worker, selling some of her prolific work to cover hobby expenses and also providing friends and family with many knitted garments, needlepoint pieces and cross stitch works. For several years in the 1970s and 80s Joan was employed at the Conestoga Valley High School and enjoyed her job as a librarian’s assistant.
She was very fond of cats, and lovingly cared for one or two feline friends during her entire married life. Joan was especially fond of keeping in touch with friends and relatives, both on the telephone and personally. She was an avid reader of fiction novels, even in later years when her failing eyesight forced her to read from an iPad with large type.
Joan will be lovingly missed by: her husband, Warren H. Erb; daughter, Stephanie L. Erb; son, Christopher A. married to Katherine M. Erb; and two granddaughters, Tricia R. Erb and Katrina M. Erb. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy. The family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society or Caring Hospice of Lancaster in lieu of flowers.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Greeting time with family: 1 – 2 p.m. Interment: Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola