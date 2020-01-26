Joan P. Mason, 85, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at her Manheim Township home. Born in Wood-Ridge, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Stephen F. and Evangeline (Urell) Prezkuta. She was married 48 years to Andrew C. Mason, who died in 2003. Joan lived in Lancaster since 1965.
Before marriage she was employed by Associated Merchandising Corp. in New York City, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Joan worked part time at Loar & Young, Inc. in Lancaster for 17 years doing inside sales.
Joan volunteered at Meals on Wheels for many years and served on the board of Directors for 6 years. She worked as an assistant to the professional fund raiser at the YWCA during two capital fund drives. She served briefly on the YWCA Board of Directors, and on the board of Directors of Girls Services until its merger with the Boys Club of Lancaster. Joan was a volunteer at the Manheim Township Public Library for many years. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and crossword puzzles. Most of all Joan enjoyed her grandchildren, and time at her beach house in Duck, Outer Banks, NC. Joan was loved by everyone.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Steven A. Mason of Boiling Springs, and Robert A. Mason, husband of Eileen Rossman Mason of Lititz; and her four grandchildren, Kevin, Lauren, Brittany and Samantha. Her sister Carol Wolff of New Jersey preceded Joan in death.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 31st at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Steven J. Arena as Celebrant. Joan's family will receive visitors one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Joan's memory to the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »