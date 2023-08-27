Joan P. Brubaker, 85, of Lititz, PA passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Schaeffer) Tait. Joan was married to Carl M. Brubaker for 66 years.
She worked at Wilbur Chocolate Co. and was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. In the past, she volunteered with the Warwick Ambulance Assoc.
Surviving is her husband, Carl; her sons, Scott Brubaker (Donna) and Mark Brubaker (Jill); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, William Tait (Deb). She was preceded in death by her sons, Gregg Brubaker and Todd Brubaker and her daughter-in-law, Deb Brubaker.
Friends are invited to attend Joan's Memorial Service at Lititz Church of the Brethren Chapel, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Private burial will be held in Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
