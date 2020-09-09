Joan O. Hedlund

Joan was born in Philadelphia to Alice Cardarette Olsen and Joseph Olsen in 1929. Joan married Per Richard (Dick) Hedlund in 1951. They moved to Johnstown in 1962 and raised their family in Westmont. They had one son: Craig Hedlund (Theresa Doman) of Wallingford PA, and three daughters: Rev. Jill Kitsko (Stephen) of Metuchen, NJ, Linda Wagner (Bob) of Landisville, PA, and Cynthia Maute (Don) of Manahawkin, NJ.
Joan was an avid reader and a gifted knitter and seamstress. She enjoyed bridge, golf, and mahjong. Joan worked for the Department of Public Welfare in Johnstown as a case worker. They moved to Lancaster in 1979. Joan worked for Pennsylvania as a policy writer in Harrisburg. The Hedlunds were charter members of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Landisville, PA. After retirement, Joan and Dick traveled for many years in their motor home and visited all of the continental US. They settled in Florida and lived in Tampa Bay Golf resort. They returned to Lancaster in 2013. Joan moved to NJ in 2016 to be close to her daughter Cindy, where she spent her final years. She passed on September 1, 2020.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard (2015), and brother, Joseph Olsen of Philadelphia. Joan is survived by her sister Jane Neiger (Russ), her four children, 10 grandchildren: Amy Benner (Kevin), Matt Hedlund (Nichole), Benjamin Kitsko, Daniel Kitsko, Sky Wagner, Dylan Wagner, Donald Maute, Grace Maute, Nathaniel Maute, and Spencer Maute; and 6 great-grandchildren: Mia and Jake Benner, and Ava, Charlie, Carter, and Edie Hedlund.
Donations in Joan's memory can be sent to Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538, or Hackensack Meridian Hospice, Meridian Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753.
