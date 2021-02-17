Joan Nolan Bergan, 87, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 14th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Augustine James and Miriam Lowell Nolan. She and her husband, the late Richard J. Bergan, Sr., were married in 1965. Her dear husband Richard died February 5, 2021.
Mrs. Bergan attended the former Sacred Heart Academy, Lancaster, and was a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, class of 1951. She was a 1955, graduate of Saint Mary's College. Notre Dame, Indiana where she received her degree in French, English, and Education. After graduation, she did post graduate studies at Millersville University, Georgetown University, and Villanova University.
Following graduation, Mrs. Bergan began her teaching career in the Solanco School District, teaching seventh and eighth grade at the Quarryville Boro Elementary School from 1955-1956. In 1956, she joined the faculty of the French and English Department at Manheim Township High School. From 1960-1966. Mrs. Bergan was Chairman of the Foreign Language Department of the Manheim Township School District. During her tenure, she was instrumental in establishing an elementary school French program in all the schools in the district. Russian was also added to the high school curriculum under her leadership.
In order to stay at home with her family, Mrs. Bergan resigned from teaching in 1966, but she continued to tutor students in French for several years as well as doing a minimal amount of substituting.
Mrs. Bergan was a Sustaining Member of The Junior League of Lancaster, and a former Corresponding Secretary for that group. She was also a member of The International Federation of Catholic Alumnae, and a Regent of the organization. She was an active participant in the Holy Cross Alumnae of both Sacred Heart Academy and Saint Mary's College. A member of the former Saint Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, she also served as President of the P.T.O of Lancaster Catholic High School from 1983-1984.
A devout Catholic, Mrs. Bergan is a member of Saint Leo the Great Parish where she was a Lector for 25 years. At one time, she was curriculum coordinator of the High School CCD program at the church.
She is survived by one son, Richard J., Jr.., husband of Mary Kathryn Bergan of Malvern, PA. There are three grandchildren: Bridget Clare, Owen Richard, and Audrey Margaret Bergan.
A visitation with the family will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM with Rev. Stephen Logue as Celebrant, at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Sacred Heart Parochial School 235 Nevin St., Lancaster, PA 17603 and Saint Leo the Great Parochial School at 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online condolences can be sent to: SnyderFuneralHome.com