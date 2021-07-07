Joan Murrey-McClain, 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William "Denny" Moore and Bearline DeHaven Moore.
She was an independent, strong, and fierce woman who was the backbone of her family. Joan's family was especially important to her, she would do anything for anyone, she was very caring and giving and she was "Mom" to many besides her own children. She was an avid sports fan. Professional basketball, football, and wrestling were some of her favorites. During her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, watching General Hospital, and challenging herself with crossword puzzles and Sudoku. Her favorite pastime was gathering with her friends and family.
Joan worked for over thirty years as a telephone operator, she began early in her career at Bell Telephone and retired from the Communication Center.
Joan was very feisty and held strong opinions which she was eager to share. She was strong willed to the end. Joan held on long enough for everybody to say their goodbyes. In true Joan style, she made sure to protect her children before she took her last breath. She lived a long and full life, loved by many and will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her five children, Susan "Sue" Clarke (Mervyn), Pauline "Joy" Diaz (Vince), Calvin "Herb" Murrey (Cindy), William "Willie" Murrey (Angel), Kevin "K Rock" Murrey (Pierre); her fifteen grandchildren; her ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary Moore, Sr. (Joanne); and her special cousin, Paula Cunningham (Lew).
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McClain, her daughter, Margaret Murrey, her brother, Jay Moore, her son-in-law, Timmy Boddy, and her grandson, Kyle Murrey.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603; the service will also be available on live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6700184375. Friends may greet the family starting at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.
