Joan Martin, 98, resident of Moravian Manor Communities of Lititz passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born in New York, she was the daughter of Francis Colety and Alice (McGrath) Colety. She was a member of Lititz Moravian church. Joan is survived by her sisters Barbara Amatruda and Julie Maisch of Groton, CT, and a brother Jack Colety of Mamaroneck, NY, She was preceded in death by her first husband Charles ("Chuck") Berkley, her second husband Clair Martin, her brother Richard Colety, and her step-daughter Coleen Martin.
Joan will be remembered with love by her daughter, Betsy Teschner (and companion Dick Minnich) of Lititz, her four sons, Steve Berkley (husband of Joan) of Landisville, David Berkley of Hingham, MA, Mark Berkley (husband of Mary Gibbons) of Oakland, CA., Colin Martin (and companion Susan Witmer) of Millersville; her three grandchildren, Greyson Berkley, Andrew Berkley, and Matthew Berkley; and her great-granddaughter, Mary Sheeley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks you to be open and friendly with strangers like she was, especially if they were Boston Red Sox fans.
