Joan Marie Ranzinger, 82, of Lancaster, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
She was born in Pequea to the late Berle and Ethel Wagner. Her husband, John J. Ranzinger, died in 2019.
Joan worked as a bank teller, in medical claims, and as a secretary during her employment years. She enjoyed oil painting, caring for house birds, completing board puzzles, and playing board games including Scrabble, Yahtzee, and Boggle.
Joan is survived by her son, Michael L. Campbell of Columbia, her daughter, Maureen "Rene" A. Cheaney of Virginia Beach, VA, and her sister, Patty May of Lancaster.
Private interment will take place in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »