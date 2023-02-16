Joan Marie Bernotsky, 79, of Kirkwood, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023 while at home. Born in Girardville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John William and Marie Josephine (Ritro) Peterson. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph G. Bernotsky for 58 years at the time of his passing on April 28, 2022.
Joan loved Jesus and being a Christian; her faith was very important to her. She was saved in her 30s and knowing the Lord was a driving force in her life and everything that she did. Joan loved reading scripture and sharing the insights that she gleaned from doing so.
While her husband, Joe, was widely known in the community for his networking and leadership efforts, Joan's support for her community was less well-known, but equally important to those whose lives she touched. In recent years, she had developed a reputation as a skilled counselor and confidante for those going through difficult times in their lives.
Joan was the Showroom Manager at Cash and Carry Electrical Supplies, Inc. for many years. She was an avid reader and she was very artistic and creative. Some of the many outlets for her creativity included scrapbooking, card making, and painting. She loved to cook and for many years, Sunday lunches for her family were a fixture in her home.
When her children were still living at home, she had multiple vegetable gardens and canned most of the vegetables for her family to eat throughout the year, including tomatoes for her homemade spaghetti sauce. She also made jams and jellies and other preserves. Her pickles and sauerkraut were particular favorites of her family.
She was beloved by her three grandchildren, and helped to homeschool all of them, and, until recent months, she continued to cook breakfast for at least one of them every day, even though they are now all grown.
Joan is survived by two daughters, R. Lorraine (Laurie) Bernotsky (Michael Bray), Ann Bigler (Jeff); grandchildren, Abbey, Joel, and Jonathan Bigler; siblings: Ellen Fink, Roseanne Cash, John Peterson, Kathy Deyarmin, and Jeanie Biando. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Marie Bernotsky and a brother-in-law, George Melasecca.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family. Instead of flowers, consider a donation in Joan's memory to Touch of Christ Ministries at: https://touchofchrist.net/ Online guestbook at:
