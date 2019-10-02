Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Abington, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Clair A. and Mabel E. (Gardner) Mooney and was the wife of the late Charles R. "Duke" Hays, Jr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.
She had been a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata.
Joan was a purchasing agent for Prudential for the Mid-Atlantic Northern Region, Fort Washington, PA before retiring. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Lancaster County Quilters Guild. She enjoyed ceramics, watercolor, needlepoint and gardening. She also enjoyed Rock and Roll and Classical music and was fond of her many dogs. She was an avid football and baseball fan.
Joan is survived by two daughters, Donna J. Gerofsky of Akron, Debra, wife of Timothy Cosenza of Hatboro; four grandchildren, Bryan J., husband of Emily Gerofsky of Sacramento, CA, Karen D., wife of Danielle Fantasia of Rockland, MA, Nicholas T. Cosenza of Hatboro, Brent H. Cosenza of Holland and a great-grandson, Phillip H. Cosenza.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice C. Kozrad.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntington Valley, PA.
If desired, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association-Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.