Joan M. Zadel

Joan Marie Rose Zadel, age 78, of Lititz, PA, and formerly of Joliet, IL, was called from her residence by her heavenly father to the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with her beloved husband by her side.
Born in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of the late George R. Pfeil and Rosella B. Pfeil (nee Stritzel). She was the loving wife of Kenneth L. Zadel, celebrating their 54th Wedding Anniversary this past August.
She became a resident of Lititz, PA in 1996, enjoying the past 23 years in Manheim Township and surrounding areas. Joan also was an avid reader who enjoyed reading Guideposts, Reader's Digest Select Editions and numerous other Mystery Novels.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sisters, twin sister, Judith Ann Pfeil-Kinmonth of Joliet, IL and Marilyn Jean Pfeil-Vorva of Shorewood, IL; a niece and three nephews.
Visitation for Joan Zadel will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and Friday morning, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Joliet. Entombment will be in Resu-rrection Mausoleum, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Headquarters and Training Center, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. A printable Donation Form is available at www.guidingeyes.org website.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
