Joan M. Rapp, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home. Born Wednesday, October 12, 1960 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Dora M. (Webb) Rapp of Marietta, and the late Earl W. Rapp.
In addition to her mother, Joan is survived by three children: Nicole Black and husband Joseph of Columbia; Desire Rapp of Marietta and Jason Rapp of Columbia; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers. She was also predeceased by a sister.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Silver Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
