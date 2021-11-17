Joan M. Ostrowski

Joan Ostrowski’s life full of love and family ended on November 14, 2021.
Until that day, she was supported through the good times, which far outweighed the bad, by Hugh Ostrowski, her loving and devoted husband of 62 years. In her last days, Hugh noted with wonder how love continues to grow and strengthen with time. The love they shared was strong and unbreakable.
Joan was born February of 1936 to Adam and Helen Maciorkowski in Jermyn, PA. From Adam and Helen, Joan learned the value of hard work and compassion, and the importance of living a life full of love, work, faith, and enjoyment. Along with a loving upbringing, the legacy most would remember are the world’s best pierogies, cabbage rolls, and homemade pizza; all from recipes her mother made at her father’s bar.
Joan’s enjoyment in life came from time with her family, celebrations big and small with friends, and doing it all with a zest for living.
Family came first. Joan, Mom, made sure each of her six kids felt special. She had a unique connection with each and somehow shared a love that wasn’t divided but multiplied. As the kids grew older, the bonds grew stronger and were tested by the challenges of life but never wavered. She did this in partnership with Dad, weathering the challenges of raising a large family, putting them all through Catholic school and college, keeping good food on the table, plenty of Christmas gifts under the tree, and lots of love and laughter. It wasn’t always easy, but Mom always made sure she did the right thing for her family.
Later in life, Joan was blessed to share her zest for life with her grandchildren. Each grandkid, like their parents, felt special with her. When they were small, you could find her having a tea party under the kitchen table, playing games in the living room, or swinging on the front porch swing.
As they grew older, she loved to take them out, alone or in groups, for special days.
Friends were also an important part of Mom’s life. She was blessed with a group of friends that shared her belief in God, family, and having fun. At the core of her friends’ group was The Bridge Club. Monthly, the ladies would rotate hosting cards, food, and laughs, and probably a little gossip. But, in between those monthly games were dinner parties, afternoons at Golden Meadows Swimming Pool, and weekend trips to the bay, beach, or lake. More important than the fun, was the bond of love and support Mom and her friends fostered and spread through their families which endured to her last day.
Joan attended Marywood Seminary where she played basketball, earning the crooked broken finger she proudly showed off later in life. She then went on to Marywood College to become a dietician, leading to a career in local hospitals. Here, she endeared herself to many others, some of whom who were so touched by their memories of her decades ago, came to help care for her in her final days. That’s the mark Mom left on people.
She was preceded in passing by her son, Jeffrey Ostrowski, husband of Margaret Evans, on November 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Hugh; children, Michael Ostrowski, husband of Lorraine of Harrisburg, James Ostrowski, husband of Marcia of Lancaster, Andrew Ostrowski of Wilkes Barre, Lynne Groff, wife of Brian of Lancaster, and Daniel Ostrowski, husband of Melissa of Millersville; grandchildren, Adam Ostrowski, Laura Ostrowski, Caitlin Ostrowski, Benjamin Zanowski, Curtis Ostrowski, Mary Zanowski, Lydia Ostrowski and Carly Ostrowski. Joan was also preceded in passing by her siblings, Walter Maciorkoski and Viola Kulish.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 12 PM. A visitation will be held at the church from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, lls.org
