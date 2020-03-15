Joan M. McKinney, 80, of Lititz and formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Ovid V. and Catherine N. (Heckel) Wickersham.
Joan worked as assistant manager and sales clerk at Woolworths for 38 years and then in housekeeping at Lancaster General Hospital for 22 years, retiring in 2018.
A spunky lady, Joan was very well liked by many, she was selfless and always worried about others. Her family was her social organization. Joan loved to hang out with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to vacation at the beach, ride the bus and shop, and go grocery shopping with her sister.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Kelly L., wife of William Fritsch, Sr., with whom she lived, her son, David M. McKinney, Jr., husband of Joanne of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, William Fritsch, Jr., Nicole Manz (Adam), Andrew Fritsch (Kirsten), David M. McKinney III, and Matthew McKinney (Christina); 7 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Billy III, Kinsey, Reese, Jaxon, Olivia, Anthony and Oaklee is on the way. Also surviving are Joan's brother, Charles Wickersham (Mary) of Minnesota and sister, Elsie Sprout (Richard) of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her sister Doris Hahn.
Interment will be private.
