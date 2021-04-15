Joan M. Long, 84, of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. She was the widow of Ronald M. Long. Joan was born on December 24, 1936 in West Donegal Twp and was the daughter of the late Ralph T. and Sarah (Tschudy) Kaylor.
She enjoyed flowers and would often be out tending to her garden. Joan also enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales but her greatest love was her family.
In addition to her parents Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob, Dan, and Sam Kaylor; sister, Naomi Nauss. Joan is survived by her daughters, Donna E. Aungst (Dale), Sharon L. Long; two grandchildren, Sarah (Aungst) Book, Ronald W. Aungst.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home, 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
